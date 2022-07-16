RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Government likely to scrap COLA - Dep Employment Minister

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has disclosed that government would suspend the 15 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for members of organized labour when the conditions that necessitated it are no more

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby
Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby

According to the Ministry, the allowance is as a result of certain factors that have arisen, so, if the factors are no more, it may be suspended.

Recommended articles

“We have agreed that the Cost of Living Allowance will be paid effective 1st July. As the name applies, it is an allowance which is a result of certain factors that have arisen in the course of the year so as and when these factors are no longer there, there will not be the relevance to continue with it," Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby told Citi News.

Recently, The various worker unions declared an indefinite strike in demand of a 20 percent cost of living allowance to cushion them against the current economic hardship.

The various worker unions, including the four teacher unions, the Ghana Medical Association, and the Public Sector Workers Union, among others, demanded the payment of 20 percent of their basic salaries as Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) due to the current economic situation in the country.

Negotiations dragged on for over two weeks, compelling CCT, GNAT, NAGRAT, and TEWU to embark on industrial action to insist on their demands.

But the government has reached a consensus with them for the payment of 15 percent of the allowance effective July 1, 2022.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Greater Accra Region: Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

Name airport after Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe; she fought more for independence than Big Six - Oliver

Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe and Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Nana Addo begs teachers to call off strike and return to the classroom

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana Police Service sets up TV station, Ghanaians say they can’t wait

IGP George Akuffo Dampare