Government likely to scrap COLA - Dep Employment Minister

“We have agreed that the Cost of Living Allowance will be paid effective 1st July. As the name applies, it is an allowance which is a result of certain factors that have arisen in the course of the year so as and when these factors are no longer there, there will not be the relevance to continue with it," Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby told Citi News.

Recently, The various worker unions declared an indefinite strike in demand of a 20 percent cost of living allowance to cushion them against the current economic hardship.

The various worker unions, including the four teacher unions, the Ghana Medical Association, and the Public Sector Workers Union, among others, demanded the payment of 20 percent of their basic salaries as Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) due to the current economic situation in the country.

Negotiations dragged on for over two weeks, compelling CCT, GNAT, NAGRAT, and TEWU to embark on industrial action to insist on their demands.