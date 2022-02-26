Government postpones 2022 State of the Nation Address until further notice

This year’s address was scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the President will not address the nation on the said date.

But Mr Afenyo-Markin, speaking on the floor of Parliament noted that the new date will be communicated “after we have engaged the Presidency.”

Article 67 of the Constitution mandates the President to present the nation’s address to Parliament at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of the House.

During the address, President Akufo-Addo is expected to underscore the achievements chalked so far, challenges faced, and outline developmental initiatives for the coming financial year.