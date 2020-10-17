To this end, Police officers will be assigned to protect some independent candidates who are believed to be potential targets of attacks.

This was disclosed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview with Joy News.

He explained that the decision had become necessary following intelligence picked up by the security agencies.

According to him, some persons are believed to be planning to attack these independent candidates and pin it on the government to create the impression that the country was insecure.

Mr. Nkrumah said government has already engaged some of the candidates on plans to assign Police officers to protect them.

“They are being provided with some police officers to ensure that they are secure in forestalling any such attacks on them,” he stated, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

This comes after the Interior Ministry deployed police officers to guard Members of Parliament (MPs).

Many legislators began demanding extra security following the murder of the MP for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, by unknown assailants.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator was shot dead last Friday while returning from a campaign trip.

The MPs murder is the latest in a series of attacks that some legislators have faced in recent months.