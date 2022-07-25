Government to toll all new roads - Ofori-Atta

According to him, most of these yet-to-be-constructed roads will be by a public-private partnership (PPP) and thus, users who travel on them will pay.

“The Government of Ghana has made a strategic decision, in line with the Public Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039) to procure the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project through GIIF with a mandate to deliver a Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund-led PPP financing solution, where maximum funds are raised from the market,” the Minister explained.

Mr Ofori-Atta minced no words by indicating that the tolls will also be used to pay contractors and provide equity for investors.

Government abolished road tolls in the 2022 budget statement. The Finance Minister told Parliament then that the decision was taken as a result of heavy traffic, sprawling markets and pollution around the tollbooths.

“... over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.

“The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities.

“To address these challenges, Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved (after appropriation or now?). The toll collection personnel will be reassigned. The expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than off-set the revenue forgone by removing the tolls.”