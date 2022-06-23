Government to wave NHIS one-month waiting period for the aged - Chief Executive

After which they can use their NHIS cards immediately to access healthcare at any National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) accredited health facility.

The NHIA’s new Chief Executive, Hon. Dr. Okoe-Boye made this known at the Ofori Panin Fie in Akyem Abuakwa of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, July 22, 2022, when a high-powered delegation from the NHIA paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The courtesy call formed part of Dr. Okoe-Boye’s three-day working visit to the Eastern Region.

He said the government was committed to achieving the goal of Universal Health Care (UHC) leveraging digitization as the driving force.

All registered NHIS members are encouraged to link their cards with the Ghana Card by dialing *9 2 9#.

Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin lauded the government's pro-poor programs such as Planting for Food and Jobs and Free SHS and concluded that such policies will benefit future generations.