He said assertions that it will be difficult to pay salaries of civil servants and other government workers in the next 3 months is untrue.
Government won’t struggle to pay salaries in the next 3 months – Dep. Finance Minister
A Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah has scoffed off reports that the bad economic situation facing the country will become dire in the next few months.
Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, John Kumah said at even the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when economic activities stalled, government was able to pay salaries.
“It is not true. Even when COVID-19 hit us hard, and we were struggling as a country, we still managed to pay all public workers and on time. In January this year, workers were paid on time. We are hopeful that of February will be paid on time.”
The Speaker of Parliament made this disclosure last week in parliament attributing it to his sources.
Making the revelation on the floor of Parliament, the Speaker called on MPs to show leadership in these difficult times.”
“This is not to discourage the committee from doing their work. If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.”
“So we have to take leadership. We have to do a lot of things,” he said.
His concerns came amid labour agitations for better conditions of service as well as rising cost of living, even as the government struggles to get through the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, which it has touted as a major remedy to the country’s many financial challenges.
