Government won’t struggle to pay salaries in the next 3 months – Dep. Finance Minister

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, John Kumah said at even the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when economic activities stalled, government was able to pay salaries.

“It is not true. Even when COVID-19 hit us hard, and we were struggling as a country, we still managed to pay all public workers and on time. In January this year, workers were paid on time. We are hopeful that of February will be paid on time.”

The Speaker of Parliament made this disclosure last week in parliament attributing it to his sources.

Making the revelation on the floor of Parliament, the Speaker called on MPs to show leadership in these difficult times.”

Deputy-Finance-Minister-John-Kumah Pulse Ghana

“This is not to discourage the committee from doing their work. If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.”

“So we have to take leadership. We have to do a lot of things,” he said.