Government’s support for farmers unmatched - Agric Minister

Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto opined that this was evident in the many agricultural-friendly policies including the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and fertliser subsidy introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration to assist farmers to boost production.

The Minister made the statement while addressing farmers at Kwame Doudoo in the Eastern Region while on a work tour.

“The government was doing everything possible to make farmers feel comfortable,” he said.

He also reiterated that claims that there is a food shortage in the country are completely false.

“There is no food shortage in the country following my visit to 5 regions. Rather prices of food have gone up and with even poultry feeds for farmers high in the market,” he clarified.

He added that his Ministry was not a financial institution but a principal which guides farmers to ensure that they produce enough to feed the nation.

He was also full of praise for Mohammed Ibrahim, a farmer at Kwame Doudoo who owns the largest palm farm in the region which also includes a fish pond and a maize farm.

Earlier, the Minister visited Legacy Square, a company that produces chemicals for seedlings to grow well.

Welcoming the Minister, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legacy Square, Mr. Amos Azinu, said his outfit has been in operation for about 7 years.