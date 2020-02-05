"The government of Ghana has allocated an amount of GHS2.5 million as start-up funds towards the implementation of the initial response for our national preparedness plan. The Ministry of Health has, therefore, initiated the process to procure 10,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for the use of all our frontline health workers," said.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Agyeman Manu said: "Arrangements are also being made, Mr. Speaker, to procure insurance cover for all frontline health workers who may be engaged to do this work for us. We are in this together Mr. Speaker and, therefore, we call on the private sector and our development partners to give their full support to our national health force in this period of preparedness."

Coronavirus is making its way rapidly across China by infecting hundreds with the virus and killing at least four people since December.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that included the likes of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The latest discovery relating to the coronavirus group is the seventh to be discovered and has proved to be fatal, with four deaths coming from China as a result of the latest outbreak.

The death toll from the month-long coronavirus outbreak has continued to climb in China, rising to 490. New cases have surged by double-digit percentages in the past 11 days, with no sign of a slowdown.

Health experts said the death toll is likely to rise because of the large number of infections. The mortality rate of the coronavirus, about 2 percent so far, appears to be far lower than SARS, which has a mortality rate of about 10 percent.