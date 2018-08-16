Pulse.com.gh logo
Govt chases 38 soldiers to return state vehicles bought under Mahama


It has emerged that state vehicles were sold to some soldiers by the previous government as part of “their end of service benefit”.

  Published:
File Photo

File Photo

The Government of Ghana has demanded that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces who bought state vehicles during the John Mahama administration must return them.

The said vehicles include Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Avensis, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai i10 and Nissan Sentra.

However, all personnel who purchased the vehicles have now been asked to return the cars for a refund of their monies.

A letter from the Presidency to the Chief of Defence Staff said the military men involved have up to September 7 to return the vehicles to the Military High Command.

Dated August 6, 2018, the letter explained the military service personnel were not entitled to “such [end of service] privilege”.

The Presidency said such entitlement is only accorded to “political appointees”.

“All documents relating to the sale/purchase of the vehicles should be provided to enable refund to be effected,” sections of the letter read.

The letter further indicated that although the vehicles were sold to the soldiers, they were again listed as part of the cars handed over to the Akufo-Addo government by the Mahama government.

Meanwhile, the names of all the 38 soldiers, their service number, unit and the vehicle they bought have been sent to the Chief of Defence Staff for action.

