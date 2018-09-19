news

Spokesperson for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Barima Sarpong has confirmed it is true the government has cleared GH¢1 billion of the debt owed service providers.

He explained the debt left by the past government and since the current government assumed office they have been paying moneys to the health scheme in installment on monthly basis.

Sarpong further explained it is not only the NHIS debt that the government has helped with, but they have also since last year been making sure health service providers that have ties with NHIS get their payment.

He stated that plans are far advanced to ensure that the service providers are paid their 2019 money on time.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said "The NHIS debts this government inherited have all been paid... That of 2017 has also been paid."

He added that "We are looking forward to paying the 2018/19 debts to service providers to enable that they continue rendering the service to Ghanaians.

"The scheme is dear to the heart of this government and, so, prompt steps are taken to deal with issues that affect the programme".