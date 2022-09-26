RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't committed to ending unemployment through innovative means — John Kumah

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance has expressed concern over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country.

John Kumah
John Kumah

He said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to ending graduate unemployment for the Ghanaian youth through innovative and sustainable means.

Recommended articles

According to him, the government's innovative ideas such as the YouStart project will ensure that the plan to deal with unemployment is achieved.

He made this known when the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with eleven banks for the YouStart Commercial Component, to support entrepreneurs gain access to capital to enhance their businesses on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The YouStart programme introduced by the government and expected to create a million jobs for the Ghanaian youth in the next three years has three models: the Commercial Programme, District Entrepreneurship Programme, and the YouStart Grace Programme.

The financial institutions that signed the MoU with the government were GCB Bank Plc, ABSA Bank Ghana Limited, ARB Apex Bank, Access Bank (Ghana) PIc, Ecobank Ghana PIc, FBNBANK Ghana Ltd, Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd, Universal Merchant Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd, CalBank PIc, OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited, and the Ghana Association of Banks signed as a witness.

Speaking to the press after the MoU, John Kumah said "What this means for the Ghanaian youth is that these partner banks under the Youstart commercial programme will give out loans from GH¢100,000 to GH¢500,000 at reduced interest rates.

"They will also not demand collateral, will offer training and technical support to businesses of young people over the next 2-3 years as we seek to create 1 million jobs and empower a mass number of the Ghanaian youth to be business owners and creators."

"This is unprecedented and a commitment by this government to end unemployment in Ghana through innovative and sustainable means.

"The banks are responsible for their own assessment, disbursement, and recovery of their loans with no Government interference," he added.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

Agya Koo

Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

Captain Effah-Dartey

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey