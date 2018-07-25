Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that government is in the process of securing a $2bn loan from China to construct roads in the country.

“We are in the process of contracting a two-billion dollar loan from China into the road infrastructure in the country. And we have identified roads that will be the subject of the agreement,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo made the announcement when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, as part of his two-day visit to the Upper West region to evaluate projects and interact with the people.



“I am confident that by the time I come back from China, the agreement would have been complete and by the beginning of September work will start,” he said.





He said the Wa-Bulenga road which would link up to the proposed North-East Region has been identified among other important road networks that would open up economic activities and bring relief to the people.



He also said the Wa Township roads would be asphalted saying: “My government is coming to office to change the face of our nation that is why in my first inaugural address I said I am in hurry to fix the economy”.



The President appealed to the chiefs and people in the region to take seriously the government leading programmes planting for Food and Jobs and the Free Senior High School.



“We want to stop importation of food from Burkina, Cote d’Ivoire…we can produce the food ourselves in Ghana here,” he said.



He said with the Free Senior High School policy government wanted take create a situation where every young boy and girl could go to the minimum of senior high education in the country.



“That is the only way we can face the future with confidence. The whole population will be ready to face and win the battle for the development of Ghana”.