Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure


Development Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure

He said the Wa-Bulenga road which would link up to the proposed North-East Region has been identified among other important road networks that would open up economic activities and bring relief to the people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure play

Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure

(AFP/File)

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that government is in the process of securing a $2bn loan from China to construct roads in the country.

“We are in the process of contracting a two-billion dollar loan from China into the road infrastructure in the country. And we have identified roads that will be the subject of the agreement,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, as part of his two-day visit to the Upper West region to evaluate projects and interact with the people.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC boss

I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleads play

I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleads

“I am confident that by the time I come back from China, the agreement would have been complete and by the beginning of September work will start,” he said.

 

He said the Wa-Bulenga road which would link up to the proposed North-East Region has been identified among other important road networks that would open up economic activities and bring relief to the people.

He also said the Wa Township roads would be asphalted saying: “My government is coming to office to change the face of our nation that is why in my first inaugural address I said I am in hurry to fix the economy”.

The President appealed to the chiefs and people in the region to take seriously the government leading programmes planting for Food and Jobs and the Free Senior High School.

“We want to stop importation of food from Burkina, Cote d’Ivoire…we can produce the food ourselves in Ghana here,” he said.

He said with the Free Senior High School policy government wanted take create a situation where every young boy and girl could go to the minimum of senior high education in the country.

“That is the only way we can face the future with confidence. The whole population will be ready to face and win the battle for the development of Ghana”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gitmo Detainees: Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana Gitmo Detainees Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana
Warning: Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't Warning Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Injustice: Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn
Threat: Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun
Growing Population: Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns
Human Right Abuse: Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah Human Right Abuse Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Helicopter carrying gold forced to land on maize farm Pulse Filla Helicopter carrying gold forced to land on maize farm
Police Violence: Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface Police Violence Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface
Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group



Top Articles

1 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
2 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
3 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face...bullet
4 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
5 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
6 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman...bullet
7 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking...bullet
8 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
9 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
10 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

ECG Privatization Parliament approves takeover of ECG
Akua Donkor
Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother
Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo
In Ashanti Region Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt
In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments