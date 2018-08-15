Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday


Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday

The Ministry of Interior has declared Tuesday, August 21, 2018, as a statutory public holiday.

The government has declared Tuesday, August 21, 2018, a public holiday to allow its Muslim citizens to mark celebrations of Eid-ul Adha.

The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Tuesday, as a statutory public holiday.

A release signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery said the holiday marks the celebration of Eid-ul Adha by believers of the Muslim faith.

About Eid-ul Adha

About Eid-ul Adha

It is also called the "Festival of Sacrifice". It is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated each year and considered the holier of the two.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

