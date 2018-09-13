Govt, EC sued over the creation of new regions

news

The Electoral Commission and the government of Ghana have been dragged to the Supreme Court for the intent of creating new regions.

Mayor Agblexe, Destiny Awlimey, and Jean-Claude Koku Amenyaoglo are asking the Supreme Court to clarify the provisions in the referendum that will be held to create the regions.

They are seeking clarity on whether the referendum for the new regions “must take place in and involve inhabitants of the whole region or alternatively… [whether] every resident of a region that is to be altered is entitled to be registered and allowed to vote in such a referendum in accordance with Article 42 of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992.”

The Electoral Commission has set December 27, 2018, for the referendum on the creation of the new regions.



The Commission is expected to embark on a series of activities including the registration of new and continuous voters, the exhibition of the voters’ register, as well as processes for the transfer of votes and or the grant of proxy votes.

They maintain that “it was unreasonable for the Commission of Inquiry for the Creation of New Regions to have recommended that the referendum… should be held only in areas where there was substantial demand for the creation of new regions.”

The three also want the apex court to direct the government to “produce a certified copy of the final report of the commission of Inquiry for the Creation of New Regions containing the recommendations submitted to the President.”



Pending all these, they are also seeking an injunction on the process and to stop the Electoral Commission from registering voters under the limited voter registration exercise scheduled for September 16 to 25.