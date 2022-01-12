The ban is in an apparent bid to halt the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.
Gov't extends travel ban on South Korea to February 3
The government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on non-Ghanaians travellers from South Korea.
In December 2021, Ghana announced an immediate ban on travelers from Israel, South Korea, and Malta and the ban on South Korea was to be in effect for 14 days.
But the Ministry f Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in its latest communiqué has changed the date for the restriction.
It said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travelers arriving from South Korea, until 3rd February 2022."
"To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly," it added.
