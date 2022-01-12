Gov't extends travel ban on South Korea to February 3

In December 2021, Ghana announced an immediate ban on travelers from Israel, South Korea, and Malta and the ban on South Korea was to be in effect for 14 days.

But the Ministry f Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in its latest communiqué has changed the date for the restriction.

It said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travelers arriving from South Korea, until 3rd February 2022."