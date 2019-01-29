The application comes after the arrest of the second suspect, Asabke Alangdi in Ivory Coast last Friday.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Asabke Alangdi, was arrested in Ivory Coast following a collaboration between Ghana's security agencies and Interpol.

"Ghana's security agencies working in collaboration with Interpol have arrested the second suspect in the murder of Mr. Adams Mahama, Former Chairman of the NPP in the Upper East Region. The fugitive AsabkeAlangdi was arrested in Ivory Coast after over a year of surveillance and search during which period he moved camps from Burkina Faso to Ivory Coast," he said at a press briefing.

The late Adams Mahama was gruesomely murdered in 2015 after his attackers poured acid on him in front of his home in Bolgatanga.

Investigations disclosed that his death was caused by the two persons, but the Police only managed to arrest the first suspect, Gregory Afoko.

The second suspect, Alangdi, however fled the jurisdiction in the days after the murder and has been on the run since.

Lawyers for Gregory Afoko called two witnesses – Afoko himself and his elder brother, John Ishmael Afoko — to testify before the court.

Prior to Afoko's defence, the prosecution, led by a Chief State Attorney, Matthew Amponsah, had called 15 individuals as prosecution witnesses.

However, presiding judge, Justice Lawrence Mensah, directed the two parties to file their written addresses.

The defence was directed to file its address on or before February 8, 2019, while the prosecution was directed to file its own on or before February 19, 2019.

The defence and the prosecution will then address the court orally on February 20 and 21, 2019, respectively.