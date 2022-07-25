Gov't has invested over GH¢2.2 billion in NaBCo as programme comes to an end on September 1

He said the government has over the period invested over GH¢2.2 billion in the programme adding that the government is confident beneficiaries are now well-prepared for the job market.

Pulse Ghana

"Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder's Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The programme which engaged 100,000 young graduates has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion," he said.