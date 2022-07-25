RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't has invested over GH¢2.2 billion in NaBCo as programme comes to an end on September 1

The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that the government's flagship programme, the Nation Builder's Corps (NaBCo) will come to an end on September 1, 2022.

Presenting the 2022 mid-year budget review statement and economic policy of the government on Monday, July 25, he said after running the programme for four years to benefit some 100,000 young graduates, NaBCo will come to an end at the end of August.

He said the government has over the period invested over GH¢2.2 billion in the programme adding that the government is confident beneficiaries are now well-prepared for the job market.

"Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder's Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The programme which engaged 100,000 young graduates has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion," he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta continued: "As they exit, the current cohort on the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to build an entrepreneurial nation."

