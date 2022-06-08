Govt has never delayed in payment of NSS allowances - NPP MP

Speaking on Accra based TV3, he said the allegations that some of the personnel are being owed for months is not true.

“As we speak, there hasn’t been any delay in the payment of their allowance. They are now expecting their May allowance which I am told will be paid to them in the middle of June.”

His comments come after a group calling itself Coalition of Suffering National Service Personnel hit the streets of Accra on June 6 to demonstrate over their unpaid allowances.

They said the delay in payment of their allowance is causing untold financial hardship.

The demonstration which started from the Obra sport in Accra, ended at the Parliament House where a petition was presented to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

Pulse Ghana

The President of the Group, Weachea Awaregya said “We are suffering. We are living in a time where everything is difficult. Salary workers are suffering, everybody is currently suffering and we are living on a national service allowance of 559 and that is not enough.

“Aside from the fact that the money is small, it is not being paid on time,” he stated.

The coalition demanded “a timely payment of our allowances, that all our outstanding arrears be paid in full not in piecemeal manner they pay us.