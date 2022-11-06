Gov't has taken many steps to reposition and transform Ghana than any other in the 4th Republic – Bawumia

“Let me recall that our government in the last six years has created more jobs than any other government in the Fourth Republic, let me recall that we have constructed more roads than any other government in the Fourth Republic, Let me recall that we have built more interchanges than any other government in the Fourth Republic, we have built more airports than any other government in the Fourth Republic, more railways than any other government, we have built more classrooms than any other government in the Fourth Republic.”

Giving a remark at the Hogbestosto Festival at Anlo in the Volta Region on Saturday, November 5, Bawumia said, “we all know we are facing a global economic crisis which Togbe Sri III referred to.

“This is a crisis that is being felt all over the world and the cost of living accelerated across the globe.

“If you look at the cost of living as measured by the rate of inflation, between 2019 and now, the rate of inflation has increased by five-fold in Ghana, it has increased by sixteen-fold in Togo, it has risen by eleven-fold in Senegal, it has increased by seven-fold in Cote D’Ivoire and eight-fold in the United Kingdom.

“The increased cost of living has caused hardships not only in Ghana but many countries.

“The BBC noted about two weeks ago that so far, this year, in 93 countries we have had public protests against the increased cost of living. It is important to know, however, that amidst this turmoil we should put things in perspective.”

“So whiles we have hardships today, which we are working very hard to alleviate, and In sha’Allah we will deal with it, let us not forget what we have been able to do in the last six years.