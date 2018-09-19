Gov't hasn't paid all NHIS debt - Service providers

news

The leadership of government hospitals have debunked claims that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has cleared the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) debt which plagued it under the previous government.

He stated that in the year 2018, nothing has been paid.

Breaking down the health insurance debt figures, President of the medical superintendent group, Dr. Joseph Tambil said there are eight months of arrears that are outstanding for 2018.

Spokesperson for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Barima Sarpong, has said that all the debts owed service providers which were inherited by the current government.

He said all other debts accrued in 2017 and 2018, have been paid.

He noted: "The NHIS debts this government inherited have all been paid... That of 2017 has also been paid."

He added that "We are looking forward to paying the 2018/19 debts to service providers to enable that they continue rendering the service to Ghanaians.

But Dr. Joseph Tambil in an interview with Pulse.com.gh said, claims by the spokesperson of NHIA of paying all arrears owed health service providers under the scheme is not true.

"So from January to August nothing has been paid for that for 2018, not a pesewa has been," he added.

He, however, commended the government for their prompt response to the service providers.