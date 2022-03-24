Govt hasn’t paid teacher training allowance in 4 months - TTAG

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the President of the TTAG, Jonathan Dunu, said they will engage the government to address the issue.

“We have four months of arrears of the allowances and that is not because the economy is in crisis. This is a new administration and we are yet to meet them. We met with the student loans and they said it will be paid, but for now, we were not given a specific date”, Mr. Dunu explained.

He assured that “we are hoping to start engagement from next week Monday”.

“Taken it off will create a different problem. Are you looking at the consequences you are putting on the students too? We are from poor homes so the allowances are what most students depend on”.

Mr. Dunu noted that “some students have not seen their last semester results because they could not pay their exams fees”.

“So when you do that, you are pushing the students into a tight corner”.

Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former Senior Governance Adviser at the United Nations has advised government to abolish payment of nurses and teacher training allowances.

He said the current economic conditions does not allow for the continuous payments of such allowances.

In an interview on Accra based Starr FM, he said the move is just for political expediency and it’s not sustainable.

“It was scrapped and introduced again so I think now it has to be scrapped. Yes, it was a political promise and now we can’t sustain it financially. As we are spanning nurses education it means the financial support will have to be widened,” he stated.