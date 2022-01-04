Govt increases public sector workers' salary by 7 percent

Speaking at the 90th-anniversary ceremony of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi, Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the increment will take immediate effect.

“In return, we had to negotiate with the leadership of Organised Labour, and in the process, we had to agree that we had to be modest in our request on the national kitty.”

“The beautiful thing is that we are moving on, and we had agreed that coming into this current year, the 4 percent will no longer exist and that we are going to give workers 7 percent which is an increment.”

Pulse Ghana

“It is my hope and belief that things begin to work better for the economy of our country, so we can give our workforce a better remuneration we can actually be proud of,” Mr. Awuah said.