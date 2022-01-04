RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt increases public sector workers' salary by 7 percent

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Minister has announced that public sector workers will enjoy a 7 percent rise in their salaries.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor –Awuah
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor –Awuah

He said the new increment will replace the 4% rise public sector workers enjoyed in 2021.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the 90th-anniversary ceremony of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi, Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the increment will take immediate effect.

“In return, we had to negotiate with the leadership of Organised Labour, and in the process, we had to agree that we had to be modest in our request on the national kitty.”

“The beautiful thing is that we are moving on, and we had agreed that coming into this current year, the 4 percent will no longer exist and that we are going to give workers 7 percent which is an increment.”

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations
Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Pulse Ghana

“It is my hope and belief that things begin to work better for the economy of our country, so we can give our workforce a better remuneration we can actually be proud of,” Mr. Awuah said.

In 2021, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) agreed on the base pay increments for public sector workers, as part of labour negotiations with the government.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless

Court remands 3 SHS students who burnt Bolt driver

Bolt Case