Gov't interference cause recent of police brutalities - Kwesi Aning


Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning

The Police force has been under intense criticism for separate incidents that have led to the brutality and deaths of citizens in recent weeks.

Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning play

Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning

A security expert, Dr. Kwesi Aning has blamed politicians for the recent increase in police brutalities across the country.

He contends the politicization of the security agencies has led to the numerous cases of brutalities we are witnessing.

Dr. Kwesi Aning said for the past 40 years; the Ghana Police service has witnessed undue Government interference which has affected the output of the service from its leadership to the lowest ranking police officer.

“The levels of political interference are so fearful, the regulations of the police speak to 24 months of police training, six months in the school, 18 months on the job before you are let loose to deal with the public. Right now the 24 months period has been reduced to sometimes eight months or 9 months", he said.

The Police force has been under intense criticism for separate incidents that have led to the brutality and deaths of citizens in recent weeks.

Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning play

Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning

 

He also said, "Over the past 40 years, Police recruitments have been politicized and interfered with, to such an extent that there is an uncertainty with issues of discipline, promotion, and career.”

Speaking in an Interview on the Citi Breakfast show, Dr. Aning said the conduct of government officials towards the Police service over the past few years has led to the reduced public confidence in the service.

He thus called on Parliament to constitute a bipartisan commission to address issues relating some recent cases of police brutalities as well to help restore public confidence in the Ghana Police force.

“Parliament must say we need a bipartisan commission of experts to bring about a reformed agenda. We need a reform process that recognizes where we are and where we want to go.”

Kennedy Agyapong blasts IGP
