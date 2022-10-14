Gov't is investing $740m in water systems — Bawumia discloses

According to Dr. Bawumia, the significant investment of over 740 million dollars in various water projects across the country has resulted in increasing the percentage of Ghanaians who have access to potable drinking water in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for the provision of clean water and sanitation for all.

Dr. Bawumia who was speaking at the commissioning of a town water project in Tuna said the successes chalked by the government in providing potable drinking water for rural and urban dwellers have resulted in a reduction of sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.

"We all know that under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Goal number 6 is a goal for us to attain clean water sanitation for all. In this regard, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had a policy of water for all. This water for all policy has resulted in an investment program of about 740 million dollars in terms of investment in water systems in various towns and communities," he said.

He intimated that Ghana has over the last five years not recorded a single case of cholera due to the huge investments made to provide clean drinking water and increasing the overall access to water to 87%, 96% for urban access while rural access stands at 74%.