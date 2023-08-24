Govt is not funding the pilgrimage to Israel – Religious Affairs Ministry clarifies

Speaking on Accra based TV3, Richard Obeng Boafo, the Deputy Director and Head of the Religious Affairs Unit at the Ministry said that the government wanted pilgrims to pay for their fares and accommodation.

“For now, we are not sponsoring anybody,” he said.

He added “we want the pilgrims to pay for their fares and accommodation, it will not cost the government any money.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued an internal circular, announcing the 2023 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel.

In the statement, the Ministry said that the dates for the pilgrimage, which will be in three parts, will be from September 22, through to November 30, 2023.

“I have the honour to inform members of staff that the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has resumed its Christian Pilgrimage Programme to Israel. The provisional dates for the 2023 Pilgrimage are as follows: