Govt is not funding the pilgrimage to Israel – Religious Affairs Ministry clarifies

According to the Ministry, anyone that will embark on the pilgrimage will fund their trip without any financial support from government.
The Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has debunked media reports that it is sponsoring some Ghanaians to embark on a pilgrimage to Israel.
Speaking on Accra based TV3, Richard Obeng Boafo, the Deputy Director and Head of the Religious Affairs Unit at the Ministry said that the government wanted pilgrims to pay for their fares and accommodation.
“For now, we are not sponsoring anybody,” he said.
He added “we want the pilgrims to pay for their fares and accommodation, it will not cost the government any money.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued an internal circular, announcing the 2023 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel.
In the statement, the Ministry said that the dates for the pilgrimage, which will be in three parts, will be from September 22, through to November 30, 2023.
“I have the honour to inform members of staff that the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has resumed its Christian Pilgrimage Programme to Israel. The provisional dates for the 2023 Pilgrimage are as follows:
“First Pilgrimage: 22nd-30th September, 2023 (Deadline for submission of registration forms 31st August, 2023); Second Pilgrimage: 21st-29th October, 2023 (Deadline for submission of forms 22nd September 2023); and Third Pilgrimage: 22nd-30th November, 2023 (Deadline for submission of forms 20th October, 2023),” it stated.
