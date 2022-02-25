Gov't may not be able to pay salaries of workers for 3 months – Bagbin

"So we have to take leadership, we have to do a lot of things. With this the House is accordingly adjourned to Friday," he said in Parliament on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

His concerns come following the labour agitations for better conditions of service as well as rising costs of living in the country.

Ghana has witnessed several labour agitations mainly within the education and health sectors where labour issues continue to be at the heart of socio-economic development.