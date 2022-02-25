"Honourable members, the information at my disposal, this is not something to discourage the committees from doing their work, if something is not done within the next three months government may not even be able to pay salaries.
Gov't may not be able to pay salaries of workers for 3 months – Bagbin
Alban Bagbin, Ghana's Speaker of Parliament has said the government may not be able to pay the salaries of workers in the next three months.
"So we have to take leadership, we have to do a lot of things. With this the House is accordingly adjourned to Friday," he said in Parliament on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
His concerns come following the labour agitations for better conditions of service as well as rising costs of living in the country.
Ghana has witnessed several labour agitations mainly within the education and health sectors where labour issues continue to be at the heart of socio-economic development.
Several meetings between the Minority and Majority sides of Parliament to find common ground on the controversial E-levy have also ended inconclusively.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh