RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't may not be able to pay salaries of workers for 3 months – Bagbin

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Alban Bagbin, Ghana's Speaker of Parliament has said the government may not be able to pay the salaries of workers in the next three months.

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament
Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

"Honourable members, the information at my disposal, this is not something to discourage the committees from doing their work, if something is not done within the next three months government may not even be able to pay salaries.

Recommended articles

"So we have to take leadership, we have to do a lot of things. With this the House is accordingly adjourned to Friday," he said in Parliament on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

His concerns come following the labour agitations for better conditions of service as well as rising costs of living in the country.

Ghana has witnessed several labour agitations mainly within the education and health sectors where labour issues continue to be at the heart of socio-economic development.

Several meetings between the Minority and Majority sides of Parliament to find common ground on the controversial E-levy have also ended inconclusively.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta provides alternative to raise revenue if 1.75% E-levy fails

Ken Ofori-Atta

Here are the venues for the new registration for Ghana Card

Ghana card

Police thwart attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area in Accra

Police foil bullion van robbery attack at Industrial area in Accra (File photo).

Jailed Power FM presenter released

Oheneba Boamah