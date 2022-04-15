He revealed that the recent power outages are a reflection of the financial troubles facing the energy sector due to the government’s mismanagement of the sector.
Gov't must accept that dumsor is back — NDC man
Eric Adjei, the Deputy Director of communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono Region, has urged the government to be truthful to Ghanaians and admit that the country has returned to the days of erratic power outages popularly known as 'dumsor'.
"Last night I didn't sleep home I have been without light for the past few weeks and is sad the Akufo-Addo led government has failed to find solutions to this problem, during Former President Mahama's era the alot of Ghanaians chastised him for the erratic power supply which was not his fault," Eric Adjei said on Accra-based Original FM.
According to him, the government's ineptitude and its mismanagement of the energy sector have led the country back to dumsor.
Eric Adjei called on the government to release a load shedding timetable following the recent power outages across the country.
