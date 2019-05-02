He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise to make Accra the cleanest city has not laid the right foundation to achieve the vision.

According to him, Nana Addo's arduous search to make Accra clean may not come to fruition if Ghanaians are not disciplined towards sanitation to make Accra clean adding that the timeline to achieve Accra the cleanest city among other things even make it practically impossible for his dream to become a reality.

He said "I don't see any seriousness on the part of government to achieve this commitment. 2020 is out of the picture and 2024 is also in danger if these factors are not addressed. To make Accra clean, it is not just about solid waste evacuation.

"There are three elements, we have solid waste evacuation. We have liquid waste disposal which is a one-house-one-toilet initiative which we have fifty percent coverage. And also there are storm and drainage water management. So if we have dirty and un-constructed gutters, we can do anything we want, [yet] our city is still going to be filthy."

"These are things government need to be looking at and start preaching a more dedicated timeline but for me, 2020 is out. They can, however, do something to solve the situation before 2024," Apoya said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Nana Addo delivering his third State of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 21, reiterated that he will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first tenure.

He said the Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to ensure the prosecution of people who littered and those who stole waste bins.

According to him, the sanitation situation across the city had improved even though there were still challenges.