Gov't on course to solve graduate unemployment in Ghana — NPP's Paul Amaning

"However, interventions, including the creation of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to offer employment to about 100,000 unemployed graduates, who would have naturally joined the graduate unemployment association," he said on Original TV.

Additionally, he said, about 350,000 unemployed Ghanaians, including teachers, nurses, police, and other security personnel were recruited into the Public Sector within the last five years as a source of livelihood and to enhance productivity.

He also enumerated a number of digital technology initiatives including the paperless ports system, e-business registration, e-procurement processes, smart driver’s licensing regime, digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability payment system, and the ongoing national identification system to ease business transactions.

On the government's flagship industrial and social initiatives, he mentioned the planting for food and jobs, rearing for exports and rural development, one district one factory, one district one warehouse, and the free senior high school, which has benefitted 1.2 million students with about three billion Ghana cedis spent on the policy.

He noted that all these were clear testimony that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on course to create a prosperous nation.