Gov't owes WAEC GH¢21 million – Apaak discloses

He revealed that the government owes the examination body GH¢21 million.

Earlier, the lawmaker for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu Kotoe stated that the government owes a balance of fifteen million, seven hundred and ninety thousand and seventy-two Ghana cedis (GH¢15,790,072) for the WASSCE and seven million, two hundred and twenty-one thousand and seven hundred and fifty-five Ghana cedis (7,221,755) for the BECE.

Nortsu-Kotoe said the greatest problem facing the WAEC in the discharge of its mandate is the inadequate release of funds to the Council.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he said "Mr. Speaker, the situation has become dire as no money has been released to WAEC for the conduct of the 2022 WASSCE and BECE. WAEC immediately needs a total of ninety-six million, six hundred and ninety-four thousand, four hundred and thirty-two Ghana cedis and forty pesewas (GH¢ 96,694,432.40) to engage in a number of pre-examination activities, transportation, and allowances for examiners, supervisors, invigilators, and depot-keepers.

"Mr. Speaker, it is disheartening to know that persons who supervised and invigilated the BECE for school candidates, as well as script checkers for 2021, are yet to be paid the allowances due them.