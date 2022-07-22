Apaak who doubles as the deputy ranking member of Parliament's Education Committee said WAEC’s operations have been greatly affected due to the indebtedness.
Gov't owes WAEC GH¢21 million – Apaak discloses
Clement Abass Apaak, the member of Parliament for Builsa South has disclosed that the government has not finished paying the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the conduct of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
He revealed that the government owes the examination body GH¢21 million.
Earlier, the lawmaker for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu Kotoe stated that the government owes a balance of fifteen million, seven hundred and ninety thousand and seventy-two Ghana cedis (GH¢15,790,072) for the WASSCE and seven million, two hundred and twenty-one thousand and seven hundred and fifty-five Ghana cedis (7,221,755) for the BECE.
Nortsu-Kotoe said the greatest problem facing the WAEC in the discharge of its mandate is the inadequate release of funds to the Council.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he said "Mr. Speaker, the situation has become dire as no money has been released to WAEC for the conduct of the 2022 WASSCE and BECE. WAEC immediately needs a total of ninety-six million, six hundred and ninety-four thousand, four hundred and thirty-two Ghana cedis and forty pesewas (GH¢ 96,694,432.40) to engage in a number of pre-examination activities, transportation, and allowances for examiners, supervisors, invigilators, and depot-keepers.
"Mr. Speaker, it is disheartening to know that persons who supervised and invigilated the BECE for school candidates, as well as script checkers for 2021, are yet to be paid the allowances due them.
"Mr. Speaker, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Minister of Finance to as a matter of urgency release money to the West African Examination Council for a smooth conduct of this year's examination."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh