Gov't payroll full: Ofori-Atta's comment shows Nana Addo has failed - TEIN

He said the role of the government is to create the enabling environment and establish micro-stability for business in the country adding that 60% of the government's revenue is used to pay 650,000 Ghanaians.

"The future for you in regard to jobs is the most important thing for you at this stage, and we have gone through a period when most people look for a job from government or state institutions, but that payroll is full.

"I can tell you that because we are spending about 60 percent of our revenue on renumerating some 650,000 people, and that is not sustainable," he said at the 2021 graduating class of the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA).

TEIN reacting to Ken Ofori-Atta said his recent comment shows that the President has failed.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Coordinator, Ekow Djan, TEIN said "Ghana’s Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta indicated to the graduating class of the University of Professional Studies and Ghanaian youth in general that the government’s payroll is full— making it unsustainable for the government to keep adding to employment figures in the public sector.

"First of all, the comment from the Finance Minister is demoralizing to the teeming Ghanaian youth who are going through the education system in order to graduate and have the opportunity to serve their motherland in the public sector. It leaves students hopeless after years of burning the midnight oil."

"Secondly, the comment exposes President Akufo-Addo’s abysmal performance in the area of employment. It clearly indicates that the government has not been able to absorb the hundred thousand (100,000) graduates who come out of the university every year. These graduates, as a result of the government's inability to employ them, are dumped into the unemployment bin for them to struggle for their survival.

"Over the years, the NPP’s Akufo-Addo administration has touted itself as being able to employ over two million Ghanaians into the public sector only to be exposed by the figures that the total number of persons on the government payroll is six hundred and fifty thousand (650000).

"Indeed the 2million jobs the NPP claim to have created are non-existent; which is usual of their fabrications, lies, and deceptions.

"It is pathetic to note that with a population of 30.8 million citizens, only 650000 have their names on the government payroll. Assuming without admitting that about 4 million Ghanaians are into private businesses, a sizable number of about 28 million are unemployed and/or dependent. This is a worrying situation that needs the attention of every Ghanaian to speak truth to power that the government of President Akufo-Addo has failed.

"None should have lied to that President Akufo-Addo has created an enabling environment for private businesses to strive. In fact, the NPP as a party that believes in capitalism has succeeded in collapsing businesses more than it has created— from the collapsing of 7 banks, 347 microfinance institutions, etc. to the introduction of nuisance taxes such as Borla tax, COVID tax, increase in VAT, NHIL, GETFUND Levy, etc.

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done little in the employment of graduates into the public sector. He has been unable to create PERMANENT jobs for Ghanaian youth. More hurtfully, he has succeeded in making the Ghanaian economy hostile for business development. It is very difficult to create a sustainable business in Ghana under Akufo-Addo," it added.

It said "Recently, our counterparts in TESCON submitted a petition to the Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Opare to intervene for government to give them job opportunities. The call was in order. Unemployment is a serious issue that should be addressed holistically devoid of partisanship; it is a security threat.