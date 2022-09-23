Govt pays one out of ten months arrears to NABCO trainees

“The NABCO trainees said, although one month’s payment is only a speck of the total amount owed them, they are grateful to the government for taking a step “in ameliorating the unfortunate situation in which we find ourselves.”

They further implored government, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to “affix trainees’ outstanding arrears into its subsequent allocations to enable the Secretariat to effect payment for the remaining months.”

NABTAG warned that it will employ every plausible approach to ensure that trainees are fully paid their stipends for the remaining months.

“If after a considerable period of time, arrears for the remaining months are not fully paid, the leadership will recruit another draconian measure to forcibly ensure that we are paid. We have done it before, so we can do it again.”

In a recent demonstration, aggrieved NaBCo trainees said the economic situation had worsened due to the failure of the government to pay their allowances.

They blamed the government for mismanaging the economy, resulting in excruciating hardship.

The representatives said "I want to stand on behalf of all NaBCo beneficiaries to apologize to John Dramani Mahama and Ghanaians at large.

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia peddled falsehoods about former president Mahama and convinced us to vote for them.

"Now, they are owing us 11 months. Yet, they have refused to pay us."

The unpaid trainees stated that they would be resorting to legal means to get the government to pay them all the monies.

READ THEIR STATEMENT BELOW