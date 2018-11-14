Govt promises one constituency, one ambulance by mid-2019

news

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has promised to ensure that all 275 constituencies across the country are provided with an ambulance each my mid-2019.

In April, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia revealed plans by government to improve Ghana’s dire Emergency Response Service.

He said the procurement of 275 ambulances are being processed to ensure that each constituency has at least one at its disposal.

Currently, there are just 55 functional ambulances available to hospitals across all ten regions of Ghana, with 100 more reportedly broken down.

In recent times, some Ghanaians have lamented the situation, pointing to the dire Emergency Response Service, as over 29 million citizens share just 55 ambulances.

But the government has now assured that all 275 constituencies across the country will be provided with ambulances by mid-2019.

This was announced by the Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson on Tuesday.

According to her, the provision of the ambulances has so far been held up due to certain procurement challenges.

“It was our intention to even have our ambulances by close of year [2018], but looking at the procurement process, I believe that maybe by the first week in December and somewhere in May or June next year [2019], the ambulances will be in this country,” Mrs. Koomson told the press.

She explained that the procurement of the ambulances requires that the Ministry goes through certain processes before which usually take months to complete.

“…you cannot just get up and start using government money just like that. You have to go through procurement processes and it is very very difficult… You can use five months for just one project procurement so if we have 12 months in a year and we use five months for one project, how many projects can you do?”

“As we speak, the tender documents are out. We’ve gone through the PA [procurement Authority] the tender documents are out with the suppliers whiles we continue with the process,” the Minister of Special Development Initiatives added.