Gov't promises to build fire training schools in four regions

The training schools would be constructed at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, Kyebi in the Eastern Region, Ejura in the Ashanti Region, and Mion in the Northern Region.

She made this known at the graduation ceremony of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Cadet Intake XX, in Accra.

According to her, firefighters from Ghana were one of the best trained and best-equipped on the Continent, capable of managing any form of disaster anywhere and therefore the need for additional schools to enhance its capacity.