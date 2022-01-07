The construction forms part of efforts to modernise and raise the Service to international standards.
Gov't promises to build fire training schools in four regions
The Deputy Minister of Interior, Mrs. Naana Eyiah, has said the government will construct fire academies and training schools in four regions in the country.
The training schools would be constructed at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, Kyebi in the Eastern Region, Ejura in the Ashanti Region, and Mion in the Northern Region.
She made this known at the graduation ceremony of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Cadet Intake XX, in Accra.
According to her, firefighters from Ghana were one of the best trained and best-equipped on the Continent, capable of managing any form of disaster anywhere and therefore the need for additional schools to enhance its capacity.
She said "As a result, the Government is helping to upgrade facilities at the Fire Academy and Training School in Accra and will help put up new Fire Academy and Training Schools" adding that the government's developmental agenda was human resource development, therefore, entreated the management of the Fire Service to have a strategic human development plan to direct their manpower needs.
