Gov't recruited 58,000 more health workers to fight COVID-19 — Nana Addo

He said "Our priority then was the health and safety of Ghanaians and that is why we put in place a comprehensive strategy in place to deal with the virus whose incidences were unknown, and we were restrained from shaking hands and hugging each other, and we had to endure stress caused by the poking of our noses and throats anytime we underwent a PCR swap."

Speaking at the National Honours and Awards at the Accra International Conference Center, Nana Addo said "the government also found the money to recruit, on a permanent basis, 58,041 more health professionals. COVID-19 inspired our domestic manufacturing capabilities and deepened our self-reliance. The pharmaceutical industry under my instigation responded positively to the need for the domestic production of sanitizers, disinfectants, and liquid soaps."

