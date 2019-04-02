The situation is the same, if not worse, for students from Ghana in India.

Ghanaian students in India studying in schools are faced with numerous challenges including the inability to pay their tuition fees, accommodation and feeding.

The government has acknowledged the plight of the students abroad, with the Scholarships Secretariat after rescuing some distressed students pursuing various courses in India who had applied to study there on their own without state support.

This was made known by the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, when he paid a working visit to India to interact with the Ghanaian students and find out how best the government could address their challenges.

Speaking to the students in India, Agyemang assured them that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after hearing their distress calls, delegated him to and ensure that their challenges were addressed.

He said the government would allow them to apply for state sponsorship for their education through the Scholarship Secretariat adding that the students would have to meet some criteria before qualifying for the scholarship.

Agyemang mentioned the first as 'scholar' which enjoins the students to excel in their various fields of endeavour.

He said, "And secondly, there has to be very strong demonstration of need and the third is whether or not the course you are pursuing is in line with government priority areas."

He charged the students to apply for scholarships through the mission in India after which recommendations would be made to the Scholarship Secretariat.

He explained that the scholarship covered tuition and cost of living and that the secretariat, being aware of the various extra challenges that accompanied the tuition, would ensure that there was enough spending money to make up for the students' 'errands'.