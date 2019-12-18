This was disclosed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asoman-Cheremeh.

The Minister said five hectors of Gmelina, a plant species that is also the raw material for paper production, are being nurtured.

Speaking after touring the seed orchard in the Bechem Forest district, he said government hopes to boost the paper industry.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asoman-Cheremeh doing some inspections

“We are trying to get all accoutrements that will go with this particular plantation. When we are done successfully procuring them, we will use it for the paper and pulp industry,” Mr. Asoman-Cheremeh said.

"Should we fail, then we will extend the plantation for the purposes of timber. Largely we can use them for furniture and other operations.”

The Minister urged Ghanaians to protect the forests in the country, adding that there is the need to avoid activities that may cause bush fires.

He said the government intends to use forests as a shield to reduce the southward drift of the desert from the Sahel.

“We should make sure that we don’t set fires at areas where we are not supposed to. We also have wildlife officers who will go round to check that people are not engaging in such acts,” he added.