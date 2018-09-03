Pulse.com.gh logo
Govt should have consulted us before signing VW agreement – Kantanka


Govt should have consulted before signing VW agreement – Kantanka

Kantanta has questioned government’s commitment to the promotion of local businesses.

Govt should have consulted us before signing VW agreement – Kantanka

Local vehicle manufacturing company Kantanta Automobile has criticised government for failing to consult the necessary stakeholders before signing an MoU with Volkawagen.

It was confirmed last week that global automobile giants, VW have agreed with the Government of Ghana to establish a vehicle assembly plant in the country.

READ ALSO: Volkswagen: Uproar over VW assembly plant in Ghana

The MoU was signed during German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit to Ghana last Thursday.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed the move by VW and said it will “improve the management of our national economy”.

However, Kantanka appears not enthused by the agreement and has questioned government’s commitment to the promotion of local businesses.

In a statement, the local automobile company said the agreement with VW was “hastily” signed and without government consulting the necessary stakeholders.

“We want to state emphatically that we welcome the news of VW setting up a plant here in Ghana. We are not against it. We are aware there will be competition, as there has always been and this is going to give us the marginal propensity to work hard and achieve our long-term goals for mother Ghana and Africa,” the company said in a statement.

“However, we are of the view that government has hastily signed the agreement without broad stakeholder consultations.”

READ ALSO: VW in Ghana: Kantanka sends barrage of angry tweets at Akufo-Addo

The company also expressed surprise that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has consented to this agreement to bring VW to Ghana, instead of seeking the interest of the local automotive industry.

“We are shocked to learn that the Ministry of Trade and Industry is part of this deal and want to question the Minister’s position in the promotion of trade and industry in Ghana vis-à-vis the local automotive industry.

“We are also shocked to learn that government has fast-tracked the signing of the MoU and want to ask the sector minister, still the Minister of Trade and Industry and again his Senior Minister the last time they have fast-tracked any of the numerous proposals that we have submitted to their offices,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the signing on an MoU between VW and the Government of Ghana has divided opinion among the public, with some sections in support of the idea, whiles also believe it will cripple the local automotive industry.

