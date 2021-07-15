RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt terminates contract for the supply of maths sets to SHS students

The government through the Ministry of Education has cancelled a suppliers contract with Blue Grass Ghana Limited.

The contract entailed Blue Grass to provide mathematical sets for students writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum in a briefing to Parliament.

According to the Minister, the contract was terminated as a result of non-performance on the part of the supplier and was done in line with Section 24 (1a) of the General Conditions of Contract.

Dr Adutwum made the revelation when he appeared before the House to respond to a question from Dr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South.

Dr Apaak wanted to know from the Minister if Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited has supplied 853,009 units of Kapek Scientific Mathematical Instruments to the Ministry of Education at an estimated cost of GH₵63,975,675 at a unit cost of GH₵75.

Dr Adutwum also explained that the Ministry of Education on 11th October 2019, signed a contract with Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited to supply a total number of 853,009 Kapek Scientific Mathematical Instruments prescribed by the West Africa Examination Council for Senior High Schools at a unit cost of GH₵75.

He said the contract was amended and signed by both parties on October 22, 2020, to extend the deadline for the submission of the Mathematical Instruments to January 19, 2021.

The Minister also disclosed that past questions worth 34.8 million cedis have been bought for students writing the WASSCE this year.

