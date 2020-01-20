Mr Amoako-Atta asked the hospital authorities to furnish the Ministry with all other bills that the hospital would incur through the Central Regional Minister.

He made this known over the weekend when a team of government delegation including Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, the Transport Minister and Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, visited the injured who are still on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

Consequently, Dr Eric Ngyedu, the Chief Executive Officer of the CCTH, has directed that monies earlier paid by some of the victims be refunded once they provide their receipts while a comprehensive report on patients including all those who would need surgical implants be compiled for onward submission to Accra.

Kwesi Amoako Atta, Roads Minister

Briefing the team after the visit, Dr Ngyedu said of the 26 patients admitted and several others treated and discharged that fateful Tuesday, 17 including two children some of whom would require surgery, were currently on admission at the male, female and pediatric wards.

Also, he said, five of the 34 bodies brought to the hospital mortuary are yet to be identified.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Duncan for his sterling leadership and thanked the government for the intervention that would bring a lot of relief to the families of the patients and ease the work of the medical team