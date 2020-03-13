The distribution of the bulbs ranges from 6, 9 and 13 Watts and estimated to cost about GH¢200 million.

The 12 million LED bulbs will be distributed to Ghanaians through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu and the move by the government is to encourage energy conservation.

According to John Peter Amewu, the nationwide Energy Conservation Exercise is part of efforts to promote a shift from the use of incandescent and CFL's light to LEDs.

LED bulbs

He said "To ensure that the government achieves the intended purpose for the exercise (ie energy conservation and demand-side management), a comprehensive audit would be conducted by relevant government agency a month after the distribution of the LED bulbs.

"Modalities for the distribution of LED bulbs are Beneficial Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs)identified for the 16 regions, identification of delivery points and identification of distribution points."