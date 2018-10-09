Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister

news

The government has announced that 145,000 new employees are expected to be added to the payroll.

According to the Information minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Finance Ministry has given financial clearance to employ the graduates.

The creation of a Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) is set to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The modules are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

The corps, according to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will employ at least 100,000 graduates in 2018.

The Minister announced this on Joy TV's analysis show PM Express.

He said some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

Other areas include agriculture where 2,700 are set for employment as Extension officers while 3,527 jobs for the security personnel have been created.

The minister added that about 4,000 more are to be recruited into the police service.

Graduate unemployment has remained the single most daunting challenge for successive governments over a long time.