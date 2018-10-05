Pulse.com.gh logo
Govt to partner private sector to reduce housing deficit


According to the deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, the task of reducing Ghana’s deficit cannot be achieved by government alone, hence the decision to collaborate with the private sector.

Government has set out to reduce the housing deficit in the country by collaborating with organisations in the private sector.

According to the deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, the task of reducing Ghana’s deficit cannot be achieved by government alone, hence the decision to collaborate with the private sector.

He called on the various professional bodies in the construction industry to help bridge the housing deficit, which is currently estimated at 1.7 million.

“Ghana’s housing deficit is estimated at about 1.7 million, but the Ministry is working assiduously to reduce this gap to the barest minimum. This we know is a collective responsibility of government and the private sector,”  Mr. Boakye Antwi said.

“We therefore need the collaboration of the various organised professional bodies in the building and construction industry to help fight this noble cause.”

The deputy Minister, who doubles as MP for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti region, was speaking at the 16th International Building Construction and Property Exhibition (IBCPE).

The exhibition, which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Thursday, was organised by Image Consortium Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The event also brought together industry players such as; policymakers, building professionals prospective buyers and traders, to stimulate networking and foster growth in the Real Estate, Water, Sanitation and Building Construction Industry.

Mr. Boakye Antwi said the Ministry of Works and Housing is honoured to be involved in the organisation of the exhibition.

He urged engineers to “take advantage of technology and fuse it into construction” since we are now in the technological age.

He added that “there is the need to tailor policies, programmes and initiatives to accelerate its resultant needs and challenges.”

Also speaking at the event was the Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Engineers, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, who called for engineering activities to be regulated.

This, he said, will help to create a strong foundation for the construction industry and also ensure that only the best projects are executed.

“I want to call for engineering to be regulated because very society depends on solid infrastructure to thrive. We want to work in collaboration with the government, the building industry professionals to ensure that regulations are stuck to in our country. We have a new engineering act in place and we want to use this opportunity to notify all those who employ engineering practitioners to be compliant with the regulations, especially those of our brothers coming from outside,” Mr. Agyei Agyapong added.

In all, over 10 companies took part in the16th International Building Construction and Property Exhibition.

The series will continue until Saturday, 6th October 2018.

