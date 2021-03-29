Govt to plant 5 million trees to 'Green' Ghana

According to him, the project slated for 11th June 2021, will see President Akufo-Addo plant a commemorative tree on that day, with the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Chief Justice all doing the same

He said, other prominent citizens such as the Asantehene, the Yaa-Naa, and a host of other distinguished personalities will be called upon to support the project with their prestige, by publicly planting trees on the day.