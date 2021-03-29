RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt to plant 5 million trees to 'Green' Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed that the government will embark on a massive afforestation programme this year.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Photo: ece-auto-gen

He said the project will see the planting of five million trees across the country.

According to him, the project slated for 11th June 2021, will see President Akufo-Addo plant a commemorative tree on that day, with the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Chief Justice all doing the same

He said, other prominent citizens such as the Asantehene, the Yaa-Naa, and a host of other distinguished personalities will be called upon to support the project with their prestige, by publicly planting trees on the day.

Mr Jinapor who made this known on the floor of parliament, in statement to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Forest which fell on 21st March, 2021 stressed that, the “project will see to the planting of five million (5,000,000) Commercial and other trees, in all sixteen (16) Regions, in one day”, “we are all going to Plant A Tree To Green Ghana”.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana

“In the medium to long term, we intend to ramp-up this campaign to result in the planting of one hundred million (100,000,000) trees. This initiative is aligned with the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy (2016-2040) and our commitments to various international agreements, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), African Landscape Restoration Initiative (AF100) and the Bonn Challenge” Mr Jinapor added.

He said, government anticipates “mobilizing the mass of our population to plant trees, nurture them to maturity, and contribute to the preservation of our environment.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

