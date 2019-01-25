He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has identified the need for the expansion of the motorway to boost industrialization.

Mr. Amoako Atta said this while on tour of some of the major road networks in Accra.

He said the Government was committed to surmounting the obstacles of massive encroachment of the reserve zone to rebuilding the road to support its industrialisation agenda that would play a key role in the Ghana Beyond Aid.

The Minister also reiterated the government's commitment in ensuring that there is discipline on the roads.

“This generation is scrambling for resources and using nature unsustainably as if there is no tomorrow. If Dr Nkrumah and our forefathers behaved this way, we would have been left with nothing.”

“Under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will not condone with such indiscipline on our roads. We will make sure that technocrats at the various assemblies will be punished for giving out permits for such activities.”

Built under the Administration of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, the motorway would ease traffic on the road that links Accra to Tema and major towns on the Eastern Corridor and neighbouring countries including Togo.