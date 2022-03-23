According to the Minister, the prices will be reduced by more than 50 percent for potential buyers.
Govt to reduce affordable housing prices by more than 50% - Asenso-Boakye
The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is set to reduce the prices of its affordable houses project.
Speaking at the association’s Annual CEOs Breakfast Meeting which was themed, “Reducing Ghana’s Housing Deficit – Advocating for Effective Government Intervention”, he said government’s agenda is to ensure housing is affordable for the average earning Ghanaian.
“We are looking at a situation where build can cost about $20,000 and $25,000, so that the majority of Ghanaians can afford instead of building at a cost of $100,000 and over”, he said.
“Given our current income levels as a country, it will be difficult. So I urge all GREDA members to embrace this current framework of government to invest in the provision of affordable housing”, he said.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has disclosed plans to roll out new measures that will alleviate some of the hardship Ghanaians are currently facing.
The Information Ministry in a statement noted that President Akufo- Addo after the weekend’s cabinet meeting at Peduase concluded that some ‘far-reaching’ measures would be taken by the government to arrest the cedi from fall, fuel price hikes, soaring inflation, and rescue the economy generally.
“Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will provide details of these measures later this week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders.”
“In addition to the scheduled appraisal of the performance of government programmes, Cabinet also extensively discussed the impact of global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people,” the statement noted.
The statement also stated that the “government appreciates the efforts of all who contributed to a successful retreat and looks forward to the support of all Ghanaians in implementing the agreed measures.”
