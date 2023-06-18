Govt to secure $6.2bn from multilateral partners by the year ending – Ofori-Atta

Addressing the nation at the Ministry of Finance on the economy Sunday, June 18, the Minister disclosed the government has come up with Ghana’s Post-COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) which is backed by the International Monetary Fund and encompasses all the needed reforms to revive the economy.
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, has mentioned that the government is expected to secure about $6.2 billion from its multilateral partners by the year ending.
“Our commitment to these reforms is matched by our relentless pursuit of innovation and strengthened partnerships. Backed by the renewed drive for reforms, the government is working towards securing significant support from our multilateral partners.
“Altogether, and including the IMF funds, World Bank, and AfDB support, we expect multilateral support of about US$2.0 billion for 2023 and US$6.2 billion between 2023 and 2026. We expect the World Bank to provide a total support of US$1.6 billion whilst the AfDB provides a total support of US$200 million over the program period.”
He added that “We expect to mobilize catalytic funding of US$30 million in 2023 and US$330 million between 2023 and 2026 from bilateral creditors.”
Mr. Ofori-Atta indicated that the government is committed to following through with the reforms and expects a total of $2 billion from multilateral partners by the year ending 2023.
