Addressing Ghanaians in Massachusetts, Ayorkor Botchwey stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered her to look at a reduction in the prices.

“Mr President has directed that the fees that you pay for passports, the fees are too high and therefore we should do all we can to reduce the fees. This will also be done in addition to increasing the duration to 10 years", she said.

"So, very soon we will come to you with the new passport fees so that when your passport expires, you’ll not pay the amount that you’re currently paying, it will be less than what you are paying”.

Government has also announced that has started issuing the 10-year validity passport booklets to qualified applicants.

The ten-year passport validity extension does not include holders of diplomatic or service passports as diplomatic passports shall not exceed five years.