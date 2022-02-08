He said the booths which are lying idle after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government cancelled the collection of tolls late last year will be used for such a purpose.
Govt to use defunct tollbooths as public washrooms - Roads Minister
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has disclosed that government intends to convert tollbooths across the country to public washrooms.
“We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advised them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see”, he said.
Government in its 2022 Budget removed scrapped the collection of tolls across the country.
A directive from the sector minister caused the immediate cessation of tolls even before the budget was approved by Parliament, an act many, including the minority in Parliament described as unlawful.
