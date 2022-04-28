RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't urges Ghanaians to support start-ups by paying E-levy

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The government is urging Ghanaians to support start-up businesses by paying the E-levy which starts on May 1, 2022.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori- Atta

The government through the Ministry of Finance in a Twitter post said "By paying E-Levy, you are supporting start-ups."

The passage of the controversial E-levy has raised questions if indeed the government intends to decrease the suffering of Ghanaians.

Earlier, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia insisted that there is no need for taxes on people sending MoMo because most of the users are poor.

However, the President assented to the E-levy Bill on Thursday, March 31, 2022, despite a challenge at the Supreme Court by the Minority in Parliament against its passage.

He believes criticisms against the passage of the controversial tax are unfounded, as countries affected by the pandemic equally resorted to unpopular measures to revive the economy.

READ MORE: 1.75% E-levy will generate a lot of money to develop Ghana - MP

According to him, "The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19… What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia Ukraine war."

"The economy has gone through very difficult times. I can quote statistics of the US and UK economies, but they will not serve a purpose. It is a phenomenon that is going on which has made life difficult," he said.

The government will from May 1, 2022, charge a 1.50% rate on the E-levy that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

